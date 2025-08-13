Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13 (ANI): Actor Manchu Laksmi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in a case linked to the alleged promotion of illegal betting apps.

The ED recently summoned Laksmi as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering connected to these apps.

Lakshmi is not the only celebrity questioned in the case. Actors Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati have also faced ED questioning.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda's team issued a statement saying that the actor entered into a contract with the company as a brand ambassador for skill-based games and endorsed the company in regions and territories where online skill-based games were legally permitted.

A part of the statement read, "This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted."

Prakash Raj also clarified in a video posted on his X handle that he had done an advertisement for a gaming app, but later stopped as it didn't feel right to him.

"In 2016, people approached me for a gaming app, and I did do it. But within a few months, my conscience, maybe it was legal but I thought that it was not right. But I couldn't do anything, so I let it go for a year's contract. Immediately when they wanted to renew, I said no. My conscience doesn't accept that I don't want to continue," a part of his tweet read.

The Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a complaint by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. (ANI)

