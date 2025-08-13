Hema Malini is celebrating a golden milestone as Sholay marks its 50th anniversary. The veteran actress, who immortalised the character of Basanti, admits she never imagined the film would achieve such legendary status. “We never thought that Sholay would become an iconic film. We thought it would run for 25 or maybe 75 weeks. But it went far beyond that,” she recalls. International Yoga Day 2025: Hema Malini Urges Everyone To Make Yoga a Part of Life on June 21.

Hema Malini Calls ‘Sholay’ a ‘Rare Piece of Cinema’

Calling the Ramesh Sippy directorial a “rare piece of cinema,” Hema praised the memorable dialogues and stellar performances. “Even an actor with one dialogue made an impact – that speaks volumes about the screenplay. It touched the entire nation’s heart.”

Hema Malini on Real-Life Bond With Husband Dharmendra

In Sholay, Hema Malini's Basanti falls for Dharmendra's Veeru, and off-screen, their bond was just as special. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "He was very fond of me as I was of him… friendship led to love, maybe that's what was reflected on the big screen." She added, "It's natural… a lovely friendship ultimately leads to love and care." She fondly remembered being recognised as Basanti worldwide. "A time came when my name almost became Basanti," she laughs. Speaking about Dharmendra's role as Veeru, she shared, "His role was designed by the writers and director, but he added so much to it."

Hema Malini on Basanti’s Memorable Railway Station Scene

Recalling the tricky railway station scene, she said, “Basanti is taking Jai and Veeru to the village, and she keeps talking. That was a sweet and interesting scene.” Though she initially thought the role was small, she accepted it for her association with the director and producer. “Basanti provided comic relief but also had loyalty and love,” she adds.

