Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health is showing signs of improvement, her team has confirmed.

"Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming," her team gave an update about the megastar's health on her official Twitter handle.

The tweet comes after many false rumours regarding Mangeshkar's health caught fire on the social media platform.

A day ago, her team issued a statement urging people not to believe in the false news regarding the iconic singer.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

