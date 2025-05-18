Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz talked about his role in 'The Sacrifice', a psychological horror film currently in production in the Philippines.

The newly released film still offers a glimpse of Diaz as Pilo, a quiet and enigmatic jungle guide who leads a group of vloggers deep into remote terrain steeped in ritual and folklore, reported Variety.

Also Read | Harshad Chopda Turns Up the Heat! View Pics of Dashing Heartthrob.

Diaz's films have likewise received positive critical attention and many awards. From What Is Before (2014) won the Golden Leopard at the 2014 Locarno International Film Festival; A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery (2016) competed for the Golden Bear at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival and won the Alfred Bauer Prize (Silver Bear); and The Woman Who Left (2016) competed at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival and won the Golden Lion.

Diaz opened up about his character in the upcoming thriller.

Also Read | 'Critics Aur Popular Dono Jeet Gaya': Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His Dual Wins at Zee Cine Awards 2025, Calls It Rare Moment in an Actor's Life (See Post).

"I love the character. He's a conflicted person -- he paints a picture of the type of person we see every day. The greatest struggle in life is how to be a good human being, and I think Pilo embodies that conflict," Diaz said. "I loved playing this role," as per the outlet.

Diaz, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival with his latest directorial feature "Magellan" starring Gael Garcia Bernal, also shared his thoughts on collaborating with a new generation of filmmakers, "I love working with fellow filmmakers, especially young filmmakers. You feel rejuvenated doing cinema with young people," reported Variety.

'The Sacrifice' is produced by C'est Lovi Productions and Kind Hearts Entertainment, with Montgomery Blencowe ("Heist," "Marauders") and Mark Stewart ("Escape Plan") serving as producers.

Directed by Prime Cruz ("Sleepless," "Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B"), the film features Lovi Poe ("Seasons," "Guilty Pleasure"), Enchong Dee ("Gomburza," "Outside"), and Timothy Granaderos ("13 Reasons Why," "Who Invited Them") in lead roles, reported Variety.

The first look was unveiled at the Cannes Film Market. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)