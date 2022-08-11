Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): As Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth turned 39 on Thursday, he received a hilarious birthday message from his brother Liam Hemsworth.

According to E! News, Liam took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo from a time the siblings participated in some winter activities and the 'Thor' star ended up with a beard full of snow.

Also Read | I Am Groot Director Kirsten Lepore Says She Was 'Blown Away' by Vin Diesel in the Recording Session.

"Happy birthday @chrishemsworth. Don't change a thing. You're perfect. Love you," Liam captioned the picture.

Earlier this year in January when Liam turned 32, Chris posted a shirtless photo of his younger brother baring his abs and joked "hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself," offering to help by giving him a "family discount" on his fitness app.

Also Read | Bones and All: Timothee Chalamet Stars in This Horror Film About Two Cannibal Lovers Based on a Novel by Camille DeAngelis.

Last December, Chris posted a picture of the brothers grasping each other's hands and teased it's "always great interacting with my fans."

In 2015, Liam posted a picture of himself scribbling over Chris' Vanity Fair cover, which was a little payback from when Chris doodled over his Men's Health cover a few days before, as per E! News.

Chris has a sizable fan base thanks to his portrayal of Thor in Marvel superhero movies. The Australian actor, who was born in Melbourne, made his acting debut in the TV series Guinevere Jones in 2002.

The actor's last appearance as 'Thor' was in Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' from 2022, one of the many Marvel films in which he has played the part. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)