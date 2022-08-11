Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth just turned 39! Our 'Thor' has a tremendous amount of fan-following worldwide.

Chris has a sizable fan base thanks to his portrayal of Thor in Marvel superhero movies. The Australian actor, who was born in Melbourne, made his acting debut in the TV series Guinevere Jones in 2002.

Before getting his big break, the actor went on to star in numerous other shows and films. He subsequently made appearances in other films, such as Star Trek and Cah, which helped him gain notoriety. However, it was his selection to play the God of Thunder in the 2011 film Thor that catapulted him to Hollywood fame.

Chris's latest appearance as 'Thor' was in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder from 2022, one of the many Marvel films in which he has played the part. The actor, however, has played many other roles in addition to the adored superhero one, giving strong performances and winning over audiences. To mark his 39th birthday, let's take a look at some commendable performances by the 'Thor' star.

1. Thor (Film Series)

The Thor movie franchise consists of four films (so far): Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, all of which are set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, Tom Hiddleston plays Loki, and Natalie Portman plays Jane Foster in the series.

2. Spiderhead (2022)

In his most recent performance, the actor portrayed a scientist in this science fiction thriller. In the movie, experimentation with mind-altering drugs takes place on prisoners in a dystopian, opulent prison. In George Saunders' short story "Escape from Spiderhead," Joseph Kosinski based his movie. In the movie, Chris plays Steve Abnesti with a solid and realistic performance. In the movie, he adopted a fresh appearance, donning glasses and a bushy beard. As his character evolves in the movie's latter half, the actor also demonstrates the range of his acting abilities.

3. Extraction (2020)

Written by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave, Chris plays the tragically-troubled mercenary Tyler Rake in the movie. A sequel to the well-received movie is forthcoming. In the movie, a mercenary must save a child who has been taken hostage by the adversaries of his father. High-octane action scenes are used throughout the movie, and the Thor actor does a good job delivering them.

4. Bad Times at EL Royale (2018)

Chris made a cameo appearance in the movie, but critics and viewers alike praised his performance. The actor performs the part of Billy Ray, the movie's antagonist. Using his eyes to express emotion and achieve the ideal body language, the actor plays the part menacingly. Jon Hamm and Dakota Johnson both played significant roles in the Drew Goddard-directed movie.

5. Rush (2013)

Chris plays Formula One race car driver James Hunt in this 2013 biographical sports drama. The film tells the tale of the rivalry between James and Niki Lauda, two Formula One drivers. In addition, Daniel Bruhl played Niki in the movie. When Ron Howard's film was released, it was met with positive reviews that praised the performances. Chris received praise for his work as a race car driver. (ANI)

