Washington [US], Aug 28 (ANI): English singer and songwriter Liam Payne is engaged to girlfriend and model Maya Henry, according to a source.

As per People Magazine, the 26-year-old singer and Henry were spotted on Thursday evening (local time) in London where the model was snapped sporting a massive diamond ring.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team and Actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan Resume Shoot.

The Texas native paired the blingy rock with a plunging black dress, leather jacket, black handbag and strappy sandal heels while Payne accompanied his fiancee in a gold patterned shirt and black pants.

Payne and Henry were first romantically linked in August 2018, following his split from ex-girlfriend Cheryl in July. However, the former One Direction singer didn't confirm his new romance until September 2019.

Also Read | Mulan Song Reflection: Christina Aguilera Revisits Her 1998 Classic and the New Version Has Netizens Calling Her ‘Queen of Vocals’ (Watch Video).

After going public, Payne opened up about the couple's decision to embrace the spotlight in a 2019 interview with Roman Kemp.

At the time, the 'Strip That Down' singer said, "I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not. It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want."I've got nothing to hide."

Henry also made the romance Instagram official in September with a sweet cuddly photo of the pair which she captioned, "All smiles over here."

Payne shares 3-year-old son, Bear Grey, with Cheryl. The English singer and the former boy band musician- who first began dating in late 2015 - announced their split on Twitter in July 2018 in a statement saying they were "sad" to part ways and that it was a "tough decision."

In October, Payne opened up about how his split from Cheryl and his new relationship with Henry were big moments for his personal growth.

"With love, I think you don't really understand it until it gives you that sting. It took a long time with me. Something really hurt me and it kind of made me appreciate love and people a lot more," he said. "For the longest time, living such an exposed life made dating really hard."

"And I think it's just the pressure sometimes that you and that person can put on yourselves," Payne added. "I'm kind of at the place in my life now where I just realized it's not worth sacrificing my happiness because somebody might see something." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)