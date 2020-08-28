As Disney's Mulan comes to Disney+ Hotstar on September 4, fans are more than excited to catch the film finally after its delay due to COVID-19. Ahead of the film's digital release, a new song video for the old Disney classic number "Reflection". Christina Aguilera has remade her classic song “Reflection” for the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan and as she shared the new version online on August 28, it has been driving Mulan fans crazy. Not only is the song video breathtaking but also Aguilera once again shows her excellent singing skills with this one. Mulan Song Royal Brave True Out! Christina Aguilera's Number Is Spirited And Moving.

Taking to Instagram, Christina Aguilera while sharing the song wrote, "My new rendition of @mulan’s #Reflection is out now! I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now. So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of Reflection." The highlight of the new version of the song is the epic final note that Aguilera sings, it's too surreal a feeling.

Check Out the Song Here:

Christina Aguilera, who sang "Reflection" for the 1998 movie stuns us with a new version as she chases new heights of brilliance with her high notes. The song is receiving a lot of love on Twitter. Here are a few reactions from netizens who are absolutely wowed by this version. Mulan Promo: Disney's Spirited Warrior Tale To Release On Disney+ on September 4! (Watch Video).

Aguilera is the Greatest Vocalist Ever!

2020 #Reflection took it a step further with all those key changes and said the “High E above the middle C” was just child’s play. Ms. @Xtina is truly a VOCALIST! pic.twitter.com/0jeddsWdGe — NATALIE AGUILERA (@HailXtina) August 28, 2020

Chills and Feels:

Best Vocals Of 2020:

22 Years Since the OG.. Christina Aguilera is a Legend!

Only Christina Aguilera can top Christina Aguilera singing a new and better version of #Reflection for Disney's "Mulan", 22 years after she did it for the original animated version. 🐉 What a legend! ❤️ I love that powerful and emotional voice! ❤️ Thank you @xtina! pic.twitter.com/jEwj3vsBBP — JORGE LEYVA (@JorgeAvyel) August 28, 2020

Mulan starring Liu Yifei as the legendary warrior princess is all set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on September 4. While we wait for the film to begin streaming, the beautiful song videos of "Reflection" and "Royal Brave" are here to keep you entertained.

