Last week, actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar had tested positive for COVID-19 along with a few other technicians. The shooting for the show was halted and the BMC was informed. The production house, Director's Kut had released a statement, part of which read, "The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine." After Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors, Test Positive For COVID-19, Production House Director's Kut Releases Statement.

And now, as per reports in SpotboyeE, the cast and crew has started shooting for the show again. And lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi resumed the shooting from today. "Shivangi, who essays the character of Naira and Mohsin, who is playing Kartik on the show, has finally reached the set today (Filmcity) and the shoot has begun," the report read. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leads Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan Reportedly Test Negative For COVID-19 (Details Inside).

The full statement from the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai read, "Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar and Sachin Tyagi who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in-home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in-home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to."

