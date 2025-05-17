Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): Liam Payne will be seen for one last time in Netflix's upcoming music competition show 'Building the Band,' set to release this summer, reported Deadline.

The late singer, best known as a member of One Direction, will appear as a guest judge on the series.

According to the Deadline, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, made the announcement during the company's recent upfront presentation.

"People will be obsessed with Building the Band coming this summer, hosted by AJ McLean," Bajaria said. "Contestants will be judged and mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, with Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne."

The show was wrapped before Payne's death in October last year. Netflix had earlier said they were in talks with his family before deciding to go ahead with the release. In January, the series was mentioned in Netflix's 2025 slate, but no final decision had been shared at the time.

Payne appears in the series as a mentor and guest judge, alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger. The show follows a group of singers who form a band without seeing each other, similar to the format of Love is Blind. The series ends with three live shows filmed at Aviva Studios in Manchester in August 2024.

Liam Payne passed away in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony. As per Deadline, five people have been charged in connection with his death. (ANI)

