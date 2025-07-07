Los Angeles [US], July 7 (ANI): Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone has bagged a pivotal role in Amazon MGM Studios' reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair, which will be helmed by Michael B. Jordan.

The character details of Gladstone have not been revealed yet. Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh is also a new addition to the cast, as per Variety.

Jordan and Taylor Russell lead the cast of the film, which shoots this summer and is slated for an exclusive theatrical release on March 5, 2027.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, both the original 1968 film from United Artists and the 1999 remake from MGM were heist stories revolving around a wealthy, thrill-seeking man who orchestrates a high-stakes robbery simply for the challenge, only to find himself entangled in a complex cat-and-mouse game with a brilliant investigator.

Drew Pearce wrote the script for The Thomas Crown Affair, with Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson penning an earlier draft, based on the original film. Patrick McCormick and Toberoff Productions' Marc Toberoff will also serve as producers, with Alan Trustman -- who penned the 1968 original -- serving as executive producer. (ANI)

