Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor was overwhelmed with emotion as sister Sanah Kapur got married to the man of her dreams.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid penned a heartfelt post for Sanah, who tied the knot with actors Manoj-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday.

"How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always," he wrote.

The 'Kabir Singh' star also dropped an adorable picture with his newly-wed sister. In the image, Shahid can be seen sharing smiles with Sanah, who was dressed up in a blue and red lehenga.

For the special occasion, Shahid opted for a black kurta with a matching jacket over it. His wife Mira Kapoor and their children Misha and Zain were also a part of the wedding festivities.

Sanah is veteran actor Pankaj Kapur's daughter with second wife Supriya Pathak. She was featured with her half-brother Shahid in the film 'Shaandaar' (2015). (ANI)

