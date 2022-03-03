Shankar Mahadevan is one of the most loved singers and music composers of Indian Cinema. Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and in many other languages he has recorded songs, for films as well as non-films. He has recorded more than 7000 songs over the years and has had numerous hits. The playback singer of Indian Cinema has won numerous prestigious awards too. He is a three-time National Award-winner for best male playback singer. He has been honoured with the Padma Shri Award for his contributions to Film Music. He has also won many other awards for his contribution to Indian film music. Shankar Mahadevan Has a Motivational Advice for the Kids Participating in the Singing Reality Show.

Shankar Mahadevan has turned a year older today (March 3). He has recorded a variety of songs and there are some of his popular numbers (across languages) that fans would be love to play on loop. On the occasion of the versatile singer-composer’s birthday, let’s take a look at his five popular numbers that’ll always be fans’ favourite.

Breathless

Shankar Mahadevan crooned the title track of this album, "Breathless". This song shot him to fame. This three-minute long song goes on without a break.

Enna Solla Pogirai

This Tamil song from the film Kandukondain Kandukondain helped him bag his first National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. This folksy, romantic number was composed by AR Rahman.

Lakshya

Shankar Mahadevan crooned this title track from Hrithik Roshan’s film. The 6-minute long song is a techno-flavored patriotic song, the lyrics of which was penned by Javed Akhtar.

Maa

A heartwarming, emotional number crooned by him that helped him bag his second National Film Award. It captures every child’s emotions for their mother and the song’s lyricist Prasoon Joshi penned it beautifully.

Picha Vacha Naal

It’s a romantic number from the Malayalam movie Puthiya Mukham, picturised on Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meera Nandan. This is another hit track sung by Mahadevan.

These are a few of the popular songs that’ll always be cherished by the playback singer’s fans. Here’s wishing Shankar Mahadevan a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

