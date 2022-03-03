Neelam Kothari is a jewellery designer now, but back in the 80s and 90s, she was a favourite actress of many. Her sweet face and smile got a lot of love from men. He chemistry with Govinda, Chunky Panday and others were seen as hit pairings as they belted many successful films. The actress took a sabbatical in 2000 and returned with Netflix show Fabulous Wives Of Bollywood Wives. Back in 1995, when music videos were a rising trend, Neelam appeared in song called 'Feeling hot hot.' People from the 90s will definitely recognise this song and may have even used it for several real life conversations. Guess it became so popular that it found it's way to Bend It Like Beckham. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Review: Bhavna Panday and The Men Try To Redeem This Inane Excuse Of A Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bend It Like Beckham is a Gurinder Chadha directorial which made everyone go bonkers about it. Be it the Indian-English romance or a lot of Aloo-gobi references, BILB is special. It gave us two really great actors in Keira Knightley and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Watching Anupam Kher in such crossover movies have always been a treat. In this same film, 'Feeling hot hot' was used.

The song is sung by Binny Mistry and was her first album which became a superhit. Now check out her song with Neelam Kothari in it. Neelam Kothari Reveals Why She Got Her Fillers Done on Camera in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Says ‘It Is Going to Help Other Women’.

Neelam Kothari will return to Netflix with the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. But we would rather be Khudgarz and remember her from 'Aap ke aa jane se'. Go figure!

