Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film 'Artificial,' a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.

The film's plot details are being kept under wraps, but Variety reports that it promises to be an intriguing exploration of AI.

Simon Rich wrote the script and will produce the film alongside David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films.

Jennifer Fox is also in talks to produce, as per Variety.

Guadagnino's collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios is not new, as he previously directed 'After the Hunt' and 'Challengers' for the studio.

David Heyman has earlier produced successful films, including the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' franchises, as well as films like 'Gravity,' 'Marriage Story,' and 'Barbie.'

He is currently producing the next James Bond film alongside Amy Pascal and is involved in several other projects, including the 'Harry Potter' television series and adaptations of 'Klara and the Sun' and 'Jay Kelly.' (ANI)

