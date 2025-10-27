A group of young artists at Kalaansh Art Studio in Lucknow paid tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 in Mumbai at the age of 74. Satish Shah Dies: Salman Khan Says ‘Life Lived Kingsize’ in Heartfelt Tribute to Actor (See Post).

The artists honored the beloved actor through hand-painted portraits and sketches, celebrating his contribution to Indian cinema and television.

Lucknow Artists Remember the Veteran Actor Who Made Millions Laugh

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Artists in Lucknow paint portraits of veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah, as a tribute to him after he passed away at the age of 74 on 25 October in Mumbai. (26.10) pic.twitter.com/nXfIQTYIsU — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

Speaking to ANI, artist Shivam Verma shared that this was their way of remembering an artist who made millions laugh. Referring to Shah's work as "an inspiration," he said, "As artists, we're paying tribute to a great artist through painting... I was inspired by his comedy roles."

Another artist, Mansi Maurya, also spoke about her admiration for Shah's on-screen charm. Sharing that her favorite performance was his role as Preeti's father in Hum Saath Saath Hain, she said, "This is our small effort to pay tribute to him through art... I found his role as Preeti's father in Hum Saath Saath Hain very moving. I loved his simplicity and the way he played roles we can enjoy watching with our families."

Satish Shah gave several memorable performances in movies and shows. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge were among the films in which his role was widely admired.

Born on June 25, 1951, Satish Shah joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where he trained as an actor. He started his acting career in the 70s. After playing minor roles in films, he gained a major breakthrough with the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Satish Shah made his film debut with the 1978 film Ajeeb Dastaan. After featuring in supporting roles in several films, Shah rose to fame in the 90s with prominent roles in movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and of course, Main Hoon Na.

Taking his versatility and witty style to television, Satish Shah appeared in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, where he played various roles. He later collaborated with veteran actress Ratna Pathak in the 90s show Filmy Chakkar, where their on-screen camaraderie and perfect comic timing won over Indian households. ‘Gone Too Soon’: Shabana Azmi Remembers College Friend Satish Shah with Heartfelt Post; Says 'Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari' (View Post).

In 2004, the duo brought their comedic magic back to the small screen with the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show focused on the Sarabhais, an affluent Gujarati family residing in South Bombay. Their quirky lives and idiosyncrasies took centre stage, bringing laughter to audiences across the country.