A heartfelt prayer meet was held in Mumbai to honour veteran actor Satish Shah, where family, friends, and colleagues from the film and television industry gathered to celebrate his remarkable life and legacy. Among the most touching moments of the evening was an emotional musical tribute led by Sonu Nigam and Shah’s wife, Madhu Shah, who despite battling Alzheimer’s disease as recently revealed by actor Sachin Pilgaonkar joined the singer in a rendition of Shah’s favourite song Tere Mere Sapne. Satish Shah Passes Away: Dalip Tahil Posts Unseen Throwback Clip, Says ‘Goodbye Dear Friend’ (Watch Video)

Madhu Shah’s Heartfelt Tribute Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

The atmosphere was one of both love and nostalgia as Madhu softly hummed along before singing a few lines, visibly moved yet determined to honour her husband’s memory. The gesture left many in tears, with attendees and fans online calling the moment “heartbreaking yet beautiful.” One user wrote, “So good to see the way we celebrate life… even after death, the same way. What a life Satish ji must have lived.” Another added, “This is too painful to watch. God, please take care of her.”

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Cast Reunites

Adding to the heartfelt tributes, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast came together to sing the show’s iconic title song, a fitting nod to Shah’s unforgettable portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai, one of his most loved roles. The moment filled the venue with laughter and emotion, perfectly reflecting the humour and warmth Shah brought to the screen. Satish Shah Funeral: Ratna Pathak Shah Urges Fans to ‘Bid Him Farewell with a Smile and Love’ (Watch Video)

Satish Shah’s Manager Shares Details of His Sudden Death

Shah’s sudden passing shocked many in the industry. His manager, Ramesh Kadatala, shared, “It was around lunchtime, around 2 PM. He was eating lunch and collapsed after having one bite. The ambulance arrived after half an hour, and we took him to the hospital, and he was declared dead.”

JD Majethia Remembers Satish Shah With Heartfelt Tribute

Close friend and producer JD Majethia recalled, “This is a big loss. He was a very knowledgeable person. I spoke to him the day before yesterday. He was absolutely fit, but we couldn’t meet him that day as he said he was very tired and wanted to sleep.” Majethia also shared a heartfelt post, writing, “In loving memory of our beloved Satish Shah. We gather to celebrate the life and creative spirit of a man whose life has touched hearts, inspired many minds, and brought beauty to the film world.” Reflecting on the event’s spirit, he added, “Celebrating the life of #SatishShah was the intention—to give him a befitting tribute from family and friends. His favourite songs were chosen over usual bhajans, keeping his preferences in mind.” Satish Shah Death: Aksharaa Haasan Pays Tribute to Late Actor; Calls Him an ‘Honest, Kind and Amazing Human Being’.

Satish Shah’s Legacy of Laughter

Over his illustrious career, Satish Shah appeared in more than 250 films and television shows, earning admiration for his comedic timing, warmth, and versatility. His colleagues, fans, and loved ones continue to remember him not in grief, but with gratitude and joy for a life lived fully and shared generously.

