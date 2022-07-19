New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 13 fame actor Madhurima Tuli shared a heartfelt note, as her latest song 'Hayaa' crossed over 10 lakh+ views on YouTube in less than six hours.

Taking to Instagram, Madhurima shared the note, for giving an immense reaction to her new song which reads, "Hayaa song just crossed 1 million views in less than 6 hrs. I am speechless. Thank you for so muchhhh love Keep watching. Keep streaming".

Penned by Shraddha Bhilave, the romantic track showcases hot and sizzling chemistry between the lead couple.

Madhurima shared a glimpse of the song, which she captioned, "Ab Yeh Hayaa bhi kya...My new Song 'Hayaa' is out now only on SVMT Music YT Channel. And am so Excited to watch your feedback.."

Along with the 'Baby' actor, the song also features a debutante actor Dipak Tewari in the lead role.

Soon after the 'Bigg Boss' fame actor dropped her song, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

'Hayaa' marks her second collaboration with singer Anurag Mohn, after their popular hit song 'Khwabeeda' in 2020.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old has been a part of various television reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Nach Baliye 9' and, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3'.

She was last seen in a web series 'Avrodh: The Seige Within' along with Amit Sadh and Neeraj Kabi. The series streamed on Zee5 and gathered positive responses from the netizens. (ANI)

