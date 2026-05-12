Entertainment News | Madonna to Premiere 'Confessions II' at Tribeca Festival 2026

Washington DC [US], May 12 (ANI): Singer Madonna is returning to the Tribeca Festival to present the world premiere of 'Confessions II,' a visual film, reported Variety.

Directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase (TORSO), the film is built around the first six tracks of her upcoming studio album, 'Confessions II', a follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2005 dance record 'Confessions on a Dance Floor.'

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The album is set to be released on July 3 via Warner Records. 'Confessions II,' the film, will premiere on June 5 at the Beacon Theatre, reported Variety. Following the screening, she will join the directors for an exclusive conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

The official description reads, "It unfolds as a single, continuous piece, weaving together interconnected, music-driven sequences into an immersive cinematic experience. A film that gives physicality to the music, 'Confessions II' lives in the tension between control and surrender, between being seen and disappearing into a crowd. Each song unfolds across six chapters, each one a sexy thriller, a dance delusion, an epic fever dream. Like the album, it blurs distinction between tracks, building cosmic narratives that follow a twisted dream logic."

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The film centres around a messed night out, and through it all, the ambushing, the worshipping, the pursuit - everything leads back to the hallowed ground: the dancefloor.

Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal said, "Madonna has spent decades proving that reinvention is its own art form." Rosenthal added "'Confessions II' feels immersive, provocative, and completely of the moment, while still channeling the kind of nightlife mythology only she could create. We are thrilled to welcome Madonna back to Tribeca," as quoted by Variety.

'Confessions II' marks her first full-length album in seven years and is a reunion with DJ Stuart Price, the producer of the original 'Confessions on a Dance Floor,' which features hits like 'Hung Up,' 'Sorry,' 'Jump' and more, reported Variety. (ANI)

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