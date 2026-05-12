Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Wedding and Reception Photos and Videos: ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ Actress Weds Cinematographer Harshad Gaikwad (Watch)

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Marathi actress Dnyanada Ramtirthkar got married to cinematographer Harshad Atmaram Gaikwad in Pune, Maharashtra, on May 8, 2026. The pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony and the reception have gone viral on the Internet. In the viral footage posted by the newlyweds, glimpses of the wedding ceremony can be seen, complete with the saat phera. In another video, Dnyanada Ramtirthkar is seen delivering the Marathi ukhana (wedding poem) for Harshad Gaikwad. Take a look at their wedding festivities and gorgeous attire. Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya Marries Cinematographer Boyfriend Harshwardhan J Patil in Traditional Marathi Wedding Ceremony in Kolhapur (See Pics).

Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Wedding Video – Watch:

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Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Harshad Atmaram Gaikwad Wedding Look

The beautiful couple’s look comprised an ethnic Maharashtrian wedding trousseau with a purple Paithani saree for the bride and a white-and-purple kurta set for the groom. As they took their vows in a traditional Hindu Maharashtrian ceremony and varmala, Dnyanada draped a red saree, and Harshad was seen in a rich off-white sherwani suit. For the wedding reception, Dnyanada draped a red saree with a beautifully embroidered full-sleeved blouse and shela, while Harshad was seen in a black sherwani with white embroidery.

Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Wedding Photos – See Here:

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Who Is Dnyanada Ramtirthkar?

Born on June 26, 1996, Dnyanada Ramtirthkar is known for her work in the Hindi television show Shaadi Mubarak (2020) and the Marathi TV shows like Sakhya Re and Zindagi Not Out (both 2017), Thipkyanchi Rangoli (2021-23), and Dil Dosti Duniyadari (2021), among other shows. She was a contestant on the game show Aata Hou De Dhingana (2022), and is currently seen in the Marathi TV series Lagnanantar Hoilach Prem (2024-present). Dnyanada Ramtirthkar made her film debut in Marathi with Dhurala (2020), and was seen in the Telugu film D3: Dosti Dil Dhokha (2021). Did Bhushan Pradhan Announce Engagement to Anusha Dandekar? Marathi Actor’s ‘Save the Date’ Post Goes Viral.

Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Wedding Reception Video – Watch:

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Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Recites ‘Ukhana’ for Husband Harshad Gaikwad – Watch:

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Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Harshad Atmaram Gaikwad Relationship and Age Difference

According to reports, Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Harshad Atmaram Gaikwad dated for eight years before taking their relationship to the next level and getting married. Dnyanada revealed that they met for the first time during a short film's shoot. While Dnyanada is 29 years old, soon to turn 30, Harshad is said to be seven years older.

While Dnyanada concentrates on an acting career, Harshad works in the camera department as a cinematographer and still photographer in Marathi films. We wish the couple a Happy Married Life!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).