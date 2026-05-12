Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Appoints Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, Who Predicted TVK’s Victory, As OSD

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In one of his first major administrative moves since taking office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has appointed celebrity astrologer and party spokesperson Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Political Affairs. The appointment, confirmed by the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday, places one of Vijay’s most visible campaign supporters in a key advisory role within the new government. Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Orders Closure of 717 TASMAC Liquor Outlets Near Places of Worship, Educational Institutions and Bus Stations.

Vijay’s Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel Gets OSD Position

The Public Department of the Secretariat issued the official order on May 12, 2026, stating that Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel will serve as OSD (Political) to the Chief Minister with immediate effect. While Vettrivel has served as a spokesperson for Vijay’s party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he is widely recognised for his background in Vedic astrology and numerology. Vettrivel gained significant public attention during the 2026 election cycle for his unwavering predictions that Vijay would emerge as a dominant political force.

He famously analysed the party's name and Vijay’s horoscope, claiming the actor possessed "tsunami-like" strength to become the state's leader a forecast that resonated with supporters as TVK eventually secured 108 seats.

More About Radhan Pandit Vettrivel

Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, originally known as Pandit Vettrivel, has practised astrology for over four decades. While his association with Vijay has dominated recent headlines, Vettrivel is no stranger to the Tamil Nadu political circuit. He previously claimed to have provided consultation to the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, notably predicting her 1991 landslide victory.

Though he moved his base to Delhi in 2008, Vettrivel remained a sought-after figure for various political leaders across India. His return to the forefront of Tamil Nadu politics followed a viral YouTube analysis in 2024, where he accurately predicted a major power shift and a direct rivalry between Vijay and DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Vijays New Adminitration

The appointment comes just two days after Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10. His victory marked a historic shift in the state's political landscape, breaking nearly 60 years of alternating rule between the DMK and AIADMK. As OSD (Political), Vettrivel is expected to assist the Chief Minister in navigating the complexities of a hung assembly. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Update: Producer Shares Exciting News on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Final Film Amid CBFC Clearance Process.

Although TVK is the single largest party, Vijay is currently leading a coalition government supported by the Congress, VCK, and several rebel MLAs from the AIADMK.In addition to this appointment, the Chief Minister has already begun implementing his policy agenda, recently ordering the closure of 717 state-run TASMAC liquor outlets located near schools and places of worship.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).