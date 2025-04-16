Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The much anticipated Marathi debut of Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films, 'Devamnus,' will hit theatres on April 25, 2025. The film stars Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead role.

The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and stars an ensemble cast of Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave, with Siddharth Bodke also playing a key role.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 16: Charlie Chaplin, Selena, Lara Dutta and Akon - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 16.

The grand trailer launch event was held in Mumbai and was attended by the lead cast of the film and Luv Ranjan.

The trailer of Devamanus offers a powerful and mysterious sneak peek into the life of Mahesh Majrekar, who faces numerous troubles. The trailer prompts him to reveal his hidden nature to overcome the obstacles.

Also Read | 'Jaat' Controversy: Sunny Deol's Action Drama Faces Backlash Over Church Scene, Christian Community Demands Ban and Legal Action.

Ecstatic about the trailer's unveiling, Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar expressed his gratitude to producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg for giving him the responsibility of directing their debut Marathi venture.

"I am deeply grateful to Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg for trusting me with the responsibility of directing their first Marathi film and for their unwavering support throughout this journey. I can't wait to see how the audience connects with the world we've created and the powerful characters who lie at the heart of this story," said Deoskar, as quoted in the press note.

Producer Luv Ranjan called the movie a heartfelt tribute to the "rich cultural legacy of Maharashtra," which includes its art, music and storytelling traditions.

"Devmanus is our heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural legacy of Maharashtra -- its art, music and storytelling traditions. As we step into the vibrant world of Marathi cinema, this film marks not just a beginning but a deep commitment to creating meaningful narratives," said Luv Ranjan, as quoted in the press note.

Producer Ankur Garg also praised the performances of Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, and Subodh Bhave in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)