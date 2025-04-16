Sunny Deol finally made his much-awaited comeback on the big screen after 1.5 years with Jaat. The action drama was helmed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi directorial debut and released in theatres on April 10, 2025. The movie also featured Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher in key roles. The movie opened with mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Amid this, a report suggests that Jaat is facing backlash from the Christian community, who have also demanded a ban on the film due to a church scene. ‘Jaat’ Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring ‘Telugu’ Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Jaat’ Sparks Outrage Among Christians Due to a Church Scene

Gopichand Malineni's Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, is facing backlash from the Christian community for hurting their religious sentiments. They are objecting to a particular scene featuring Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist, shown standing inside a church beneath a cross placed above the sacred pulpit while members of the congregation are seen praying. The scene also includes depiction of bullying and intimidation inside the church, which the Christain community has found deeply offensive.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jaat’:

The representatives of the Christian community felt that this portrayal hurt their religious sentiments and mentioned that the scene appears to be part of an alleged conspiracy to defame the community. The representatives had initially planned to stage a protest outside cinema halls, but the police halted it. They have now submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner demanding a ban on the screening of Jaat. ‘Jaat’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Sunny Deol Registers His Second-Best Weekend Collection – Check Out Actor’s Top 5 Opening Weekend Grossers.

Sunny Deol in ‘Jaat’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

They also demanded strict legal action against the movie's cast and crew under a section related to religious disrespect and threatened that if timely actions weren't taken, the protests would intensify. Jaat is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).