Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Actor Mandira Bedi and her director-husband Raj Kaushal have adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Bedi took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of the family, along with their nine-year-old son Vir.

Also Read | Mandira Bedi and Husband Rraj Kaushal Welcome Home 4-Year-Old Baby Girl Tara Bedi Kaushal (View Post).

"She has come to us. Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, with open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful, blessed," she captioned.

Bedi said their daughter became a part of the family on July 28, this year.

Also Read | Soorarai Pottru Trailer: Suriya Starrer Is An Inspiring, Intense Tale And A Perfect Treat For Diwali 2020! (Watch Video).

Kaushal also posted the picture on Instagram and wrote "finally the family is complete".

The couple got married on February 14, 1999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)