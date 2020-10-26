Actress Mandira Bedi usually makes it to the headlines for her fantabulous dressing style and her fab body at 48. However, this time around, the actress is back in the news for having added a new member to her family of 3, a 4-year-old baby girl. Mandira, husband Rraj Kaushal and her 9-year-old son Vir welcomed home a lovely 4-year old girl and have named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. In fact, adoption had been on Mandira and Rraj's mid ever since 2013 as they had signed up for adopting a girl child to complete their family. Happy Birthday, Mandira Bedi! A Style Capsule of Her Irreversible and Irrevocable Love Affair With Six Yards of Sensuality and Elegance!.

Mandira announced to the world on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, that Tara entered their lives on July 28 2020. In an Instagram post, she penned, "Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed 🙏🏽 Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️ Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020." In an earlier interview with HT, Mandira had revealed, "Rraj and me wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara." Fit India Movement: Hina Khan, Abigail Pande, Drashti Dhami, Bani J, Here Are Some Of Tinsel Town's Fittest Celebs! (Watch Videos).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Back in 2019, Mandira had revealed that in 2017, she and Rraj had applied at the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) to adopt a girl child but the process was taking a long time. In fact, Mandira had also revealed that she had a name in mind for her girl, "We had a boy, so his name is Vir. Now we’re waiting for Tara!” And their aankhon ka tara has finally arrived! Congratulations Mandira and Rraj!

