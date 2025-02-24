Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): On the occasion of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari took to the social media to wish him on his special day.

Taking to her Instagarm stories, Manisha shared a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and wished the director, saying, "Happy birthday."

Sonakshi also wished the director in a special way. She posted a picture with him in which she was seen sitting in a chair donning her character's look, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali stood behind her.

"Happiest Birthday dear sir," she wrote in the caption.

Aditi Rao Hydari posted an adorable picture with the filmmaker and wrote, "Happy happiest birthday to my dearest bestest sanjay sir Celebrating you and your genius everyday and forever Love you sir."

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. It was Bhansali's debut series.

It features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

The director is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. (ANI)

