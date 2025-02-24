Mumbai, Febaruary 24: Actor-composer Himesh Reshammiya recently appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog. Himesh Reshammiya's wife Sonia Kapoor, and Farah Khan's filmmaker brother Sajid Khan were also a part of the fun episode. Having heart-to-heart, they made some appetizing Paneer Sizzlers during the episode.

Recalling his early days as a producer, Himesh Reshammiya shared a memory involving Aamir Khan’s film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak". He revealed that while there were a lot of doubts about the film's success, he was certain about its box office triumph. As the movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit, Himesh Reshammiya's father finally decided to place his trust in him, giving him the money to make a television series. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’: 11 Himesh Reshammiya Meme-Worthy Dialogues That Are So Cringe They’re Unmissably Hilarious!.

He stated, “I love Aamir Khan. In 1988, I attended the film’s trial, and many doubted its success. But I told my dad it would break records, and when it did, I gained his trust. That’s when he gave me money to produce a serial." The singer and composer further shared a fun anecdote involving Salman Khan. Himesh Reshammiya said, "We were almost set to sign Aamir for a film my father was producing, but it didn’t materialize. Instead, we approached Salman Khan." Himesh Reshammiya Birthday Special: ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Tumse Milna’ and Other Golden Hits of the Multi-Talented Musician.

Himesh Reshammiya revealed that Salman Khan gave him his break as a composer with his film, "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya". He explained, "Though that film never took off, Salman remembered my music. He got me a song in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. It was tough to make a title track for a phrase already famous from Mughal-E-Azam, but it worked. That break changed everything for me—I would have been stuck in serials otherwise. I was a producer first, but Salman Bhai’s support pushed me into music." On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya was recently seen in "Badass Ravi Kumar" The film received a theatrical release on February 7, 2025.

