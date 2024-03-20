Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

The 'Joram' actor updated his fans and shared the link to the teaser on his Instagram Story.

Manoj can be seen in a fierce and vengeful avatar in the movie.

The teaser begins with a group of men trying to kill someone. But, they fail miserably. Later, when the final attempt to kill the person has been taken, he wakes up scaring the men away.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

Excited about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and became the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

He added, "Bhaiyya Ji had to be a character audiences cannot easily forget especially since Bhaiyya Ji marks my 100th film in the industry, and I am happy that I got to do it with my Bandaa team. We have enjoyed every bit of making the character and film and we are sure the audiences will enjoy every second of the drama that's soon going to unravel."

On collaborating with Manoj after 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', Director Apoorv said, " With 'Bhaiyaaji,' we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength & emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaaji was the apt film."

He added, ""Working with Manoj Sir and Vinod Ji on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was an enriching experience. What more can I ask for if I get to do another passionate project with them? Bhaiyyaji is manoj sir's and mine dream project and Manoj Sir has truly poured his heart and soul into Bhaiyya Ji, and I hope audiences will love watching the film."

The release date for the project has been set as May 24. (ANI)

