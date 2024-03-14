Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji is a revenge drama. The versatile actor has shared the poster of his film helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki and confirmed the film will hit the theatres on May 24. The poster depicts him in a blood-soaked scenario. The actor even shared that the teaser of Bhaiyya Ji will drop on March 20 at 2:42PM. Bhaiyya Ji: Manoj Bajpayee Begins Filming for New Film on Ganesh Chaturthi (View Post).

Bhaiyya Ji Poster

