Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30 (ANI): Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla brought his acclaimed live musical saga, 'Mera Desh Pahle - The Untold Story of Narendra Modi', to the city of Hyderabad.

The show, which has already captivated audiences across India, drew an overwhelming response at Hitex City, Hyderabad, leaving the audience spellbound.

Produced by Neelam Muntashir under the banner of Manoj Muntashir Entertainment and directed by Deepak Gattani, the production seamlessly combined soul-stirring narration, powerful music, and live performances to narrate the extraordinary life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With a packed auditorium, Hyderabad witnessed a moving blend of history, art, and storytelling that celebrated India's spirit of resilience and progress. From evocative poetry to grand musical renditions, every element of the show echoed with patriotism and struck a deep emotional chord with the audience.

Speaking after the performance, Manoj Muntashir Shukla said, "Hyderabad has given Mera Desh Pahle not just applause, but pure love. I felt the heartbeat of the nation in this city--every cheer, every standing ovation was a reminder that India's story belongs to every Indian."

With its powerful reception in Hyderabad, Mera Desh Pahle continues to establish itself not just as a live musical saga but as a pan-India cultural phenomenon, uniting audiences across languages and geographies. (ANI)

