Actor and TV host Mario Lopez is set to host the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place on October 17 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The hosting gig is part of an exclusive collaboration between the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and Access Hollywood, as Lopez serves as a co-host of the latter.

Beginning October 13, Access Hollywood will host five nights of dedicated Daytime Emmys segments leading up to the awards show. Then, following the show, on October 20, Access will recap the awards ceremony with red carpet moments, winner reactions and exclusive footage.

"We're thrilled to be working with Access Hollywood and having Mario Lopez host this year's Daytime Emmy Awards," says NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp. "As a beloved figure in daytime television himself, Mario brings the perfect blend of energy, familiarity, and star power to the stage," as quoted by the outlet.

NATAS also on Wednesday announced the gold and silver circle honorees, who, according to the organisation, "are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry."

For the first time since 2018, there will be a limited number of tickets available for the show for public purchase.

Sharp added, "We're also honoured to celebrate this year's gold and silver circle honorees -- television professionals whose dedication and exceptional talent have shaped the landscape of daytime storytelling. Finally, we're excited to be able to open the doors to Daytime fans after years of requests for an in-person audience," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

