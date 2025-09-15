Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder drew viral attention not only for her first Emmy win but also for the impassioned speech she delivered on stage. The actress and comedian took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as comedy writer Ava Daniels in the fourth season of HBO’s Hacks, while her co-star Jean Smart added to her legacy with a seventh career Emmy and fourth for the series on the same night. Emmy Awards 2025 Winners: Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’, Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ Dominate at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards; ‘The Pitt’, ‘Severance’ Jostle in Drama Categories – See Full List.

It was the way Einbinder ended her speech that seized the internet’s attention, closing with, "Go Birds, f*ck ICE and free Palestine." For context, ICE refers to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency frequently criticised for stringent and, at times, unjust measures against undocumented immigration, particularly in the second term of the current US President, Donald Trump.

The debate around Palestine remains a sensitive topic for many Americans, amid the United States’ ongoing support of Israel and allegations of mass violence against Palestinians over the years. Some Americans also argue that supporting the Palestinian cause equates to antisemitism.

'Go Birds,' meanwhile, is an expression that originated as a cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, as the actress is known to be a vocal supporter of the team.

Watch the Closing Moment of Hannah Einbinder's Emmy Win Speech:

"Go Birds, F*** ICE and Free Palestine" - #Hacks star Hannah Einbinder after her #Emmys win pic.twitter.com/OIIZD31rLf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 15, 2025

When asked about her remarks during a backstage press interaction following her win, Einbinder said: "It is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel, because our religion and our culture are such important and long-standing institutions that are really separate from this sort of ethnonationalist state." 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: ‘Adolescence’, ‘The Studio’, ‘The Pitt’ and More – Here’s Where You Can Watch Emmy-Winning Shows Online.

Who is Hannah Einbinder?

The daughter of Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman and writer-director Chad Einbinder, the 30-year-old Hannah Einbinder is a comedian, writer, and actor best known for co-starring in HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy Hacks. A Los Angeles native, she honed her voice in stand-up, making waves with late-night sets and festival appearances before breaking out on television.

Off-screen, she’s known for incisive, socially conscious humour and a distinct comedic cadence that blends vulnerability with bite. She is bisexual.

Eibender's #FreePalestine remark is not a spur-of-the-moment blurt; she has strongly and publicly spoken against Israel's war crimes against Palestine in the past, and the USA's support towards Israel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Emmy Streaming). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).