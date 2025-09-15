The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards had all the glitz and drama of Hollywood but for Sofia Vergara, the night didn’t go as planned. The America’s Got Talent judge, 53 years old, revealed she was forced to skip the ceremony after being rushed to the ER with what she called the “craziest” allergy. Emmy Awards 2025 Winners: Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’, Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ Dominate at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards; ‘The Pitt’, ‘Severance’ Jostle in Drama Categories – See Full List.

Sofia Vergara Rushed to ER With Eye Allergy

Vergara, who was about to step onto the red carpet, shared with fans on Instagram, “Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER! Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergy right before getting in the car!” The Modern Family actress posted photos showing her swollen left eye, a hospital bed snap, and a short clip of her rinsing her eye out. Fans quickly flooded her comments with concern and well-wishes. Seth Rogen Wins First Emmy Award, See Details.

Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Steals the Show

While Sofia battled her allergy, Netflix had one of its biggest Emmy nights ever. The streaming giant’s psychological drama Adolescence dominated the awards, picking up multiple trophies including:

Outstanding Limited Series

Stephen Graham - Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Erin Doherty - Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Owen Cooper - Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Philip Barantini - Outstanding Directing

Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne - Outstanding Writing

In total, the show secured up to eight wins depending on the category counts reported, making it Netflix’s crown jewel of the night.

Owen Cooper Makes Emmy History

Among the highlights was 15-year-old Owen Cooper’s record-breaking win, as he became the youngest-ever male actor to win an Emmy in any acting category. His performance as Jamie Miller in Adolescence has been praised worldwide, and his emotional acceptance speech won hearts at the Peacock Theatre. “Standing up here… wow this is so surreal,” he said. “Tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort you can achieve anything in life.” In a surprise twist, HBO’s The White Lotus, which was expected to dominate, left empty-handed. Emmy Awards 2025: Who Is Owen Cooper? Meet 15-YO British Actor Who Made History at Emmys With Breakout Role in Netflix Series ‘Adolescence’ (View Post)

Other Major Winners

Alongside Adolescence, Seth Rogen’s satirical series The Studio also had a standout evening taking home a whopping 13 Emmy Awards. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on Sunday, September 14, at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre, proved once again that awards season is full of surprises with history-making wins and even a hospital dash.

