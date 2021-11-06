Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Oscar winner Chloe Zhao's superhero movie 'Eternals' starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and more has minted 8.75 crores at the Indian box office, despite two tough opponents 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Annaatthe'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter.

"#Eternals embarks on a FLYING START... Despite facing two tough opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe], the #Marvel movie packs a SOLID TOTAL on Day 1... Fri Rs 7.35 cr Nett BOC [1400 screens]. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: Rs 8.75 cr. #Diwali," he tweeted.

The much-talked-about Marvel superhero movie 'Eternals' was released on November 5 in India, the US and around the world.

In India, the new Marvel movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, this 26th Marvel movie welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's plot is about these titular beings that have lived in secret on the earth for 7000 years.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos.

It further includes Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

'Eternals' is the third Marvel movie to come out post the pandemic. It follows Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' and Simu Liu's 'Shang-Chi'. (ANI)

