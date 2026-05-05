Entertainment News | Met Gala 2026: High Fashion Meets Humour as Internet Turns Red Carpet Moments into Memefest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): With one of the biggest fashion nights unfolding, the glamour of the Met Gala 2026 also witnessed celebrities walking down the red carpet in avant-garde ensembles.

However, it seems like social media had other plans, as platforms quickly transformed the night's most-talked-about looks into a full-blown meme fest.

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Within minutes of arrival, X, Instagram, and Reddit were flooded with side-by-side comparisons followed by witty captions and viral edits.

While some attendees were praised for their bold interpretations of the theme, others found themselves at the centre of online banter. Here's a roundup of some of the best ones from the red carpet.

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Referring to Katy Perry's masked look, fans couldn't help but turn it into hilarious memes.

https://x.com/kaxishk/status/2051432768220045459

Model Heidi Klum's live avatar as a marble statue turned heads at the Met Gala, delivering a dramatic presentation. However, the internet couldn't help but drop a witty take.

https://x.com/hajarkagalwa/status/2051442764806828350

Hailey Bieber stepped on the red carpet in a bodice paired with a fitted skirt and a dupatta-style drape across the neckline - something which immediately struck a chord with desi fans.

https://x.com/bollyvfx_/status/2051449227801465122

Fans even went on to compare Luke Evans' appearance to that of Salman Khan's iconic character of Chulbul Pandey, whereas Rachel Zegler was called the modern "Gandhari."

https://x.com/tahaactually/status/2051520033176900003

https://x.com/hajarkagalwa/status/2051492327726940165

Sure, while all the eyes remained on the stars who walked the red carpet, some of the jokes also came from those who were not 'present'.

Actors Vijay Varma and Vir Das shared their own hilarious takes on the Met Gala 2026.

Vijay shared an edited picture of himself, bringing his 'Matka King' character Brij Bhatti on the Met Gala red carpet.

"Cotton market se MET gala Tak.. Brij Bhatti ka style chalta hai," the actor wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DX8xWXWjJIu/

On the other hand, Vir Das jokingly shared a picture of what he described as himself at the event. "Thanks to the Met gala for having me :-)", he wrote.

However, what quickly catches attention is the Google Gemini logo at the corner of the picture, subtly reflecting the humour behind the mock post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DX8JqhXJbWB/

This year's Met Gala dress code, 'Fashion Is Art,' aligns with the museum's spring 2026 exhibition, 'Costume Art.'

Many of the biggest celebrities, including Rihanna, Beyonce, Sabri Carpenter, Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson, Blue Ivy Carter, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Simone Ashley, Jaafar Jackson, and Nicole Kidman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)