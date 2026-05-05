Did Pooja Hegde Predict ‘Jana Nayagan’ Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay’s Historic Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Win During Film Shoot? (Watch Video)

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Congratulatory messages have not stopped pouring in ever since TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy's impressive win in the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. The fact that this is the actor-turned-politician's first election made the win even more special. However, his 'Jana Nayagan' co-star Pooja Hegde claimed that she had predicted Vijay's win in advance. DYK Thalapathy Vijay Is a Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan? Know What TVK Chief Said About SRK in Old Interview.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Pooja dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the set of "Jana Nayagan", where she was seen playfully suggesting that Vijay would win the election. The 'Deva' actress pointed to a question on a whiteboard that read, "Who wins the elections?" Next, Pooja stood in front of Vijay and winked at him, suggesting he and his party would win the election. This adorable gesture made Vijay blush. Embarrassed, he covered his face and walked away.

Pooja Hegde Claims She Predicted Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Win During ‘Jana Nayagan’ Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

"Guess I called it before it happened? Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir @actorvijay (sic)," Pooja captioned the post. Before this, Pooja published a photo featuring herself with Vijay on her Instagram Stories, along with the text, "Congratulations actor Vijay sir. This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only. Party time. Let's gooo." For the unversed, Vijay managed to win not one, but two constituencies where he chose to contest, Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. Besides Pooja, many members from the entertainment world decided to send their wishes to Vijay through social media posts.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh congratulated Vijay, saying, "The verdict is out !! Huge congratulations to @actorvijay on this incredible and monumental victory. May the force be with you, may you tirelessly work for the good of the people." Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Files for Legal Separation After 27 Years.

Keerthy Suresh added, "You don’t get here by just being loved, but by also being hated. Through the noise & all that hatred, you never gave up & always showed up. This is pure hard work, commitment and passion for the people. Like I’ve said before, you’re an emotion & this win is a testament to that very statement & the start of a new legacy!"

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Pooja Hegde). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).