Entertainment News | Met Gala 2026: Kim Kardashian Channels Warrior Energy in Bronze Corset Couture

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Kim is here and, like always, the spotlight quickly followed her.

Kim Kardashian made a striking look at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City, turning heads with a bold and unusual look. Staying true to the theme "Costume Art" and dress code "Fashion Is Art," Kim arrived in a sculpted bronze cone corset paired with matching orange hair.

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According to Page Six, the look is inspired by Allen Jones' 1975 poster for the film "Maitresse," an explicit drama centered on a dominatrix that sparked controversy at the time of its release.

Kim also shared more bold versions of her outfit on Instagram before she stepped onto the carpet. She posted series of images and crediting Jones and Malem, who are known for creating sculptural leather designs featured in projects ranging from "Aquaman" to "Wonder Woman."

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Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DX73vL3nZL9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

It's the latest installment in Kardashian's long and widely discussed Met Gala history, which began in 2013 when she attended as then-husband Kanye West's guest. She was pregnant with her first child, North West, and wore a gloved floral Givenchy gown that quickly sparked social media comparisons to a vintage sofa.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber also walked the red carpet in a bold outfit that followed the theme. She wore a Saint Laurent look with a gold strapless bodice and a fitted blue skirt. She added chunky gold earrings and a soft drape around her neck, giving her a classic, goddess-like style.

The Met Gala is known as one of the biggest fashion events in the world. It brings together stars from music, films, fashion, and business. Every year, celebrities step onto the red carpet in outfits that reflect art, culture, and creativity, making the event a global talking point. (ANI)

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