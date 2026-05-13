Tamil Nadu: Differently-Abled Man Accused of Child S*x Abuse Beaten To Death in Trichy; 5 Including 2 Minor Boys Arrested

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Five people, including two minors, have been arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchy district for allegedly murdering a differently abled man accused of s*xually abusing children, police said. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Vinod Kumar, was reportedly killed near Thiruvanaikoil after local youths confronted him over the alleged assaults, as reported by Indian Express. According to investigators, the accused allegedly attacked Vinod with a large stone following an altercation and later attempted to destroy evidence by burning and burying the body near a brick kiln area. Police said the incident came to light after skeletal remains were recovered earlier this month.

Police said Vinod Kumar, who was reportedly abandoned by his family, survived by begging near the Srirangam temple area. Investigators alleged that he had s*xually assaulted minor boys on multiple occasions. Chennai Mob Lynching: Van Driver Beaten to Death After Urine Splashes on Woman.

According to the police investigation, Vinod allegedly took three minor boys to a secluded location near a brick kiln in March and s*xually abused them there. The matter later became known to a group of local youths, leading to confrontation and violence.

Police said Vinod’s parents had filed a missing person complaint with the Srirangam police after he disappeared in April. During the investigation, authorities recovered a human skull and thigh bones near the brick kiln area on May 4 after stray dogs reportedly dragged the remains into the open. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Strangles 77-Year-Old in Coimbatore After Brutal Assault, Smothers Victim With Pillow; Steals 8.5 Sovereigns of Gold.

Subsequent inquiries led investigators to three young men and two minors allegedly involved in the killing. Police said the adult suspects have been remanded to Tiruchy Central Prison, while the minors were sent to a juvenile home in Thanjavur. Authorities are also searching for another boy believed to be connected to the crime.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).