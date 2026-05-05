Entertainment News | Met Gala 2026: Natasha Poonawalla Embraces Art-inspired Fashion in Striking Floral Look

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): The Met Gala returned in full style this year, as celebrities from around the globe arrived at the red carpet in New York for fashion's biggest night that took place on Monday.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event once again turned into a grand showcase of creativity and bold fashion.

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Among the notable Indian appearances was Natasha Poonawalla, who made a striking entrance in a look that immediately drew attention. This year, she wore a sculptural creation by Marc Quinn, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana. The outfit was built around a bold floral-inspired concept.

The ensemble featured a large white structure shaped like flower petals that framed her body. The design had a soft, paper-like texture, while the centre of the outfit resembled the inside of a flower, giving it a unique and artistic feel. The overall look matched the theme of the evening and added a strong visual moment to the red carpet.

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The Met Gala, held every year on the first Monday of May, celebrates fashion and art. This year's theme focused on the idea of fashion as art and explored the connection between clothing and the human body.

The event was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Along with Natasha, several Indian personalities also made their presence felt at the event. Names like Isha Ambani, Sudha Reddy, Manish Malhotra, and Karan Johar were among those seen on the red carpet. (ANI)

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