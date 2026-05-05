Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Files for Legal Separation After 27 Years

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Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay, has reportedly moved a family court in Chengalpattu to seek a divorce after 27 years of marriage. The filing, which emerged in February 2026, marks a rare public spotlight on the couple’s traditionally private family life. Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Case: Chengalpattu Family Court Adjourns Case to THIS Date in June.

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha Sornalingam, 48, is the daughter of a prominent Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist based in the United Kingdom. She and Vijay married in August 1999 after a high-profile romance that began when she, then a fan of his work, met him during a visit to Chennai. Throughout Vijay’s career, Sangeetha has maintained a low profile, rarely appearing in the media except for major film events and family functions. The couple has two children: a son, Jason Sanjay (25), who is an aspiring filmmaker, and a daughter, Divya Saasha (20).

Sangeetha Sornalingam Files Divorce Petition

According to reports and court documents cited by ANI, Sangeetha has filed a petition seeking dissolution of her marriage, alleging infidelity and emotional distress. The filing states that she first became aware of an alleged extramarital relationship in April 2021, and despite assurances that it would end, the involvement reportedly continued, leading to a breakdown of trust. Alongside the divorce plea, Sangeetha has also sought residential rights at their matrimonial home in Chennai’s ECR area, noting that she has primarily been residing in London. The petition further includes a request for permanent alimony, highlighting the emotional toll and public scrutiny that she claims has affected both her and her children.

Vijay Breaks Silence on Rumours

The legal proceedings coincide with a significant shift in Vijay’s professional life. Following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where his party, TVK, emerged as a major political force and the single largest party, Vijay has faced increased scrutiny. While social media speculation has frequently linked the actor to co-star Trisha Krishnan particularly following their appearances at public events-no official statement has been released by either party confirming a relationship. During a recent political rally, Vijay addressed the personal rumours indirectly, suggesting that "people waited many years to defame me" just before the elections. TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay Calls Out Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam for Defaming Him 30 Days Before Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026? (Watch Video)

Current Status

As of May 2026, the divorce case is ongoing in the Chengalpattu Family Court. Vijay has not issued a formal public response to the specific allegations in the petition, and the matter remains a private legal dispute despite the high-profile nature of the individuals involved.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Google, The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).