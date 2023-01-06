Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): Pop icon Miley Cyrus is all set to reveal her new album 'Endless Summer Vacation', which is scheduled to arrive on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the record, which Cyrus referred to in the announcement as "her love letter to L.A.," will be released in 2020 as a follow-up to "Plastic Hearts."

A teaser clip that teases the upcoming album's themes was released along with the announcement of "Endless Summer Vacation." The one-minute clip includes Cyrus speaking a brief conversation over a variety of close-up views and visual references to Los Angeles, including flowing water, a helicopter, and those unsettling-looking cell towers cloaked as palm trees that are dispersed throughout the city.

As per a report by Variety, the album was recorded in Los Angeles, and it was produced by Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, Kid Harpoon, and Tyler Johnson (who were most recently recognised for their work on Harry Styles' "Harry's House").

"Endless Summer Vacation" will be offered both digitally and physically at merchants all around the world. The singer revealed the release date for "Flowers," the first single off her album, during her NBC live special "Miley's New Year's Eve Party." She also used "Flowers" in two quick video teasers, which can be seen on YouTube and Cyrus' social media pages.

Along with the debut of "Flowers," the live event featured a stellar lineup of musical performances by Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, David Byrne, Liily, and Fletcher as well as appearances by Paris Hilton, Chloe Fineman from "SNL," Sarah Sherman, and the comedic group Please Don't Destroy. (ANI)

