Miley Cyrus was performing on stage by crooning the hit single “Party in the USA” and just moments after it she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. It happened at the New Year’s Eve Bash but the singer handled the situation with much ease and continued with her performance. Miley’s silver crop top that was held together with thin straps, fell off and she immediately turned around, held the top tight to her chest and moved backstage and returned on stage wearing a red blazer. She even joked by saying, ‘Everybody’s definitely looking at me now!’

Video Of Miley Cyrus Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction At New Year’s Eve Bash

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

