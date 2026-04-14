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Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, taking part in one of the most revered rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Milind, along with his wife Ankita Konwar, offered prayers to Lord Shiva and sought blessings.

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The Bhasma Aarti, (offering with sacred ashes), is considered one of the most significant rituals at the Mahakal temple. It is conducted during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, when devotees gather in large numbers to witness the divine ceremony.

According to religious beliefs, participation in the Bhasma Aarti is regarded as highly auspicious and is believed to fulfil the wishes of devotees. The ritual begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours, followed by a ceremonial bath of the deity using Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey.

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After the ritual bath, the deity is adorned with hemp and sandalwood paste before the Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti are performed with devotional chants. The ceremony is accompanied by rhythmic drum beats and the resonating sound of conch shells, creating a deeply spiritual and immersive atmosphere within the temple premises.

The Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakal temple holds immense religious significance and attracts devotees from across the country and abroad, who gather to seek blessings and spiritual fulfilment.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and is considered among the holiest shrines in Hinduism. Its spiritual importance and unique rituals make it a prominent centre of faith and devotion.

Lakhs of devotees, including several celebrities, visit the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple throughout the year to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)