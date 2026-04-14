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The highly anticipated collaboration between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, has reportedly hit a new developmental milestone. Latest industry reports indicate that director Cibi Chakravarthi, known for the blockbuster Don, has exited the project due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments. In his place, the makers are reportedly in advanced discussions with Ashwath Marimuthu, the filmmaker behind the hit Oh My Kadavule and the upcoming Dragon, to take over the directorial responsibilities. ‘Thalaivar173’: Rajinikanth’s Film to Hit Screens for Pongal Next Year.

Second Directorial Change for ‘Thalaivar 173’

This transition marks the second time the director’s chair has changed hands for Thalaivar 173. The project was initially linked to veteran director Sundar C, who was reportedly involved during the early conceptualisation stages.

Following Sundar C's departure, Cibi Chakravarthi was brought on board to helm the film. However, recent reports suggest that complications regarding Chakravarthi’s other bilingual projects and budget-related adjustments led to a mutual decision for him to step down from this high-profile venture.

Ashwath Marimuthu Emerges as Frontrunner to Direct ‘Thalaivar 173’?

Following the news of Chakravarthi’s exit, buzz has intensified around Ashwath Marimuthu. Sources suggest that Marimuthu recently pitched a fresh storyline to Rajinikanth and the production team at Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which received a positive response.

Marimuthu is currently working on Dragon, and industry insiders suggest that production schedules are being aligned to allow him to transition to Thalaivar 173 shortly. While official confirmation from RKFI is still awaited, the potential appointment has generated significant interest among fans.

‘Thalaivar 173’ Production Timeline and Release Plans

Despite the changes in the creative team, the project remains a top priority for the makers. Pre-production is currently underway, with shooting tentatively expected to commence by May 2026. The film is being positioned as a grand cinematic event, with a projected release date targeted for Pongal 2027. KH x RK Promo: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Collaborate to Win Hearts in Quirky Dilipkumar Nelson Directorial (Watch Video).

Thalaivar 173 is particularly significant as it marks a professional reunion between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. While Haasan is producing the film under his banner, both legends are also set to share the screen in a separate, upcoming project directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, currently referred to as KH x RK.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).