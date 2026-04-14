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Popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina has officially confirmed an upcoming collaboration with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps. The announcement comes just days after the release of Raina’s YouTube special, Still Alive, where he detailed the legal and personal fallout following a controversial episode of his show, India’s Got Latent. During a recent Instagram interactive session, Raina addressed the current status of his relationship with Allahbadia, signalling a professional reconciliation despite the intense public scrutiny that previously halted their joint projects. ‘Kaun Samay?’: Ranveer Allahbadia REACTS After Samay Raina’s Dig at Him in ‘Still Alive’ Stand-Up Special (Watch Video).

Samay Raina and BeerBiceps to Collaborate Soon?

The confirmation of the new partnership surfaced during an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session on Samay Raina’s Instagram. When a follower inquired about any future plans involving Ranveer Allahbadia, Raina responded with a concise "Collab Soon!", effectively ending rumours of a permanent rift between the two creators.

The professional relationship between the duo had been under a cloud since early 2025, following a viral episode of India’s Got Latent (IGL) where Allahbadia served as a panellist. A specific question posed by Allahbadia regarding parental relationships triggered widespread backlash, leading to multiple FIRs and the eventual removal of the entire first season from YouTube.

In his recently released special, Still Alive, Raina revealed that Allahbadia had actually asked the controversial question eight times during the recording. While Raina admitted to keeping one instance in the final edit, the resulting controversy forced him into a months-long hiatus to navigate legal pressures and public outrage.

‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Update

In addition to the collaboration news, Raina was asked about the next season of his hit talent hunt format. He responded, saying, "I'm currently enjoying this break, the whole month. Uske baad, I'll start planning." During the closing moments of Still Alive, the comedian confirmed that India’s Got Latent Season 2 is currently in development.

Samay Raina Leaves Fans Excited With BeerBiceps Collab and ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Update

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

"I don't think Season 1 of my show could have ended at a higher point," Raina told the live audience, before clarifying that his passion for the format remains intact. He indicated that the second season might take a "wilder" approach, potentially exploring more raw and unfiltered interactions than the previous instalments. ‘Still Alive’: Samay Raina Roasts Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps Over ‘IGL’ Row, Takes Dig at Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna and B Praak (Watch Video).

While a specific release date for Season 2 has not been set, production is expected to begin soon. The revival marks a significant comeback for Raina, who described the decision to delete his previous content as a necessary but difficult business and legal move. Following recent court relief for members of the show’s original panel, the path appears clear for the franchise’s return to digital platforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).