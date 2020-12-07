Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Hollywood stars Sarah Michael Gellar and Selma Blair on Sunday night (local time) had their kissing credibility cemented by being crowned with the 'Legendary Lip Lock' title at the 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' show.

According to People Magazine, the two c-stars famously shared a sultry kiss in the 1999 film 'Cruel Intentions', for which they won an MTV Movie & TV Award for best kiss at the time. Twenty years later, the 43-year-old star Gellar and Blair have achieved another milestone because of that epic kiss.

In a video shared on the Twitter handle of 'an MTV Movie & TV Awards', Gellar joked that theirs is now the "single-most awarded kiss in cinema history - you don't have to Google it, I already did."

While Blair said, "I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people so long is not just for the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

"It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture," said Gellar, before adding, "Well, also it was super-hot."

Blair agreed with a laugh, saying, "You're not wrong. Before which they "recreated" the kiss behind a sheet of glass, which later on was revealed by the camera--and it separated them. Gellar then said, referencing the ongoing pandemic, "Stay safe, MTV. And, 2020: end soon."

As per People Magazine, in 'Cruel Intentions,' which also starred Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, the pair's kiss came when Gellar's character Kathryn Merteuil attempts to teach Blair's Cecile Caldwell how to kiss someone. Gellar and Blair have remained close since making the film, even playfully recreating the PDA from time to time.

The 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' aired on December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. (ANI)

