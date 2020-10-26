Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was allegedly receiving ganja from a person at Machimar locality in Versova area of Andheri on Saturday.

Also Read | Bollywood Drug Probe: Karan Johar Gets Clean Chit as FSL Finds No Evidence Of Film Stars Consuming Illegal Substance At His House Party.

The anti-drug agency seized 99 gm ganja from their possession, the official said.

The actress and the drug supplier, identified as Faisal (20), were subsequently arrested, he said.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu a Product of Nepotism and Twitter Mostly Agrees (View Tweets).

During their questioning, it came to light that the seized drug was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur, a resident of Versova, who was also later arrested, the official said.

A case was registered against all the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that the NCB was conducting a probe into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)