The October 26, 2020 episode of Bigg Boss will be an epic one and we can guarantee you all the drama. Kavita Kaushik, the latest wildcard entrant and the house captain will lock horns with the other wildcard Shardul Pandit and red-zone contestant Pavitra Punia over sharing the smoking room. This will transpire into a full blown fight between the ladies with Kavita saying that she keeps people like Pavitra outside her house. The next (and juicy) part of the episode is brought forward during the Monday nominations process of the house. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Rahul Vaidya Nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu and Declares He Hates 'Nepotism', Kavita Kaushik Clashes With Shardul Pandit and Pavitra Punia on Her First Day (Watch Video).

Rahul Vaidya, who had been having an offish last week in the house owing to his friends telling him he is a double dholki and untrustworthy, nominated ex-friend Jaan Kumar Sanu. The main mudda comes when he calls Jaan a product of NEPOTISM and says, “Mujhe nepotism se sakht nafrat hai”. Whatttttt????!!! Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 25: Kavita Kaushik Becomes the New Captain, Shardul Pandit's Distasteful Comment Fumes Naina Singh- 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Rahul’s nepotism angle in the house clearly shocks everyone and while a few of them call it a useless mudda, others look on dumbfounded. However, ‘Nepotism’ has been trending on Twitter ever since Rahul spoke of those golden words. And Twitter is divided. While some maintain that it takes guts to say the words out loud when everyone is on tenterhooks about the Nepotism-debate, some say it is Rahul’s attempt to garner publicity. Some even dragged Salman Khan, TRP game and some maintained that Jaan is indeed, a nepo-kid.

If the on-going nepotism debate in the outside world was not enough, Rahul has successfully stirred the controversy inside the house. Now if Rahul hates nepotism in general or if he hates it because he has been a victim of it, is something that Rahul himself can tell us. We'll be sure to ask him when we get an opportunity.

