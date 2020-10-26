The October 26, 2020 episode of Bigg Boss will be an epic one and we can guarantee you all the drama. Kavita Kaushik, the latest wildcard entrant and the house captain will lock horns with the other wildcard Shardul Pandit and red-zone contestant Pavitra Punia over sharing the smoking room. This will transpire into a full blown fight between the ladies with Kavita saying that she keeps people like Pavitra outside her house. The next (and juicy) part of the episode is brought forward during the Monday nominations process of the house. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Rahul Vaidya Nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu and Declares He Hates 'Nepotism', Kavita Kaushik Clashes With Shardul Pandit and Pavitra Punia on Her First Day (Watch Video).

Rahul Vaidya, who had been having an offish last week in the house owing to his friends telling him he is a double dholki and untrustworthy, nominated ex-friend Jaan Kumar Sanu. The main mudda comes when he calls Jaan a product of NEPOTISM and says, “Mujhe nepotism se sakht nafrat hai”. Whatttttt????!!! Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 25: Kavita Kaushik Becomes the New Captain, Shardul Pandit's Distasteful Comment Fumes Naina Singh- 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Check Out the Video Below:

Rahul’s nepotism angle in the house clearly shocks everyone and while a few of them call it a useless mudda, others look on dumbfounded. However, ‘Nepotism’ has been trending on Twitter ever since Rahul spoke of those golden words. And Twitter is divided. While some maintain that it takes guts to say the words out loud when everyone is on tenterhooks about the Nepotism-debate, some say it is Rahul’s attempt to garner publicity. Some even dragged Salman Khan, TRP game and some maintained that Jaan is indeed, a nepo-kid.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Truth and Only Truth!

#RahulVaidya has become janta's favourite for calling Jaan out. Everybody inside the #BiggBoss14 house has done some work or people has seen them. But Jaan is here only because of #Nepotism criteria. No one knew him. To be be given this big opportunity BC of his father is unfair. — Nidhi Bakshi (@NidhiBakshi_) October 25, 2020

Rahul Vaidya A Man of His Words:

#RahulVaidya he is so real. I know he was not that strong at first and took his time to open up. But I've seen this guy never speaks rubbish like other members. And main thing is he sticks to his every point. We should support him. He is playing alone. #Nepotism #JaanKumarSanu — yuvix (@yuvix004) October 25, 2020

Rahul Vaidya Supporter:

I am supporting #RahulVaidya The reason is he has the best personality . RT if you agree. Like Karo Dil khol ke #Nepotism #BigBoss14 @rahulvaidya23 — Aniket lale (@Aniketlale3) October 25, 2020

Here's Why Many Peeps Are Siding With Rahul Vaidya:

We have seen Rahul's journey so far... He is absolutely right... Salman gaane gane kahte hain... Rahul sings his own albums song... Jaan sings his father's signature songs accompanied by salmaan too.... #Nepotism — Priyanka Jha (@Priyankavatsh) October 25, 2020

It Takes Guts Indeed:

#RahulVaidya nominated #Jaan while saying “Mujhe nepotism se nafrat hai”. It takes GUTS to say such huge statement publicly.. But everyone knows #Nepotism is the BITTER REALITY of TV & BW industry.. HE IS RIGHT. PERIOD. I AM WITH @rahulvaidya23 ❤️ NO MATTER WHAT.. #BB14 — | Bekhayali | 🎸 | Team Rahul | (@OhhGodItsMe) October 25, 2020

Rahul Vaidya... Alone and Real:

#RahulVaidya he is so real. I know he was not that strong at first and took his time to open up. But I've seen this guy never speaks rubbish like other members. And main thing is he sticks to his every point. We should support him. He is playing alone. #Nepotism JaanKumarSanu — Sourav Rajput (@SlayerBeAware) October 26, 2020

Rahul's Game Plan? If So Then Smart:

#RahulVaidya is shining every passing day This guy is smart player who knows how audience would be feeling!! His observation on #Nepotism part was bang on👌#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — Bigg Boss Guru👁 (@_biggbossfc) October 25, 2020

Rahul Knows the Audience's Pulse:

Rahul ne #nepotism ki baat chedi He is smart ass man He knows abhi ye mudda bhadka hua h Support mil skta h Very smart move ab vo justify kaise krega uspe depend krta h#RahulVaidhya #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Shehnaaz ki Fc _Pluto 🐥 (@sanapyaarr) October 25, 2020

Oops... Dragged Salman Khan Into It:

Well idk if it was startegy or his bhadas but i must say it require lot of guts to speak against #Nepotism on national television n that too in #BB14 wer Sk who himself is product of it n hosting this show#RahulVaidya 's this step can destroy his career but m wd him on this 💓 — Aarti Vishwakarma (@aartiv12) October 25, 2020

Rahul Vaidya You Firebrand!

For me #ShehzaadDeol is more deserving contest than that #Nepotism product jaan.. #RahulVadiya sahi kaha... 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Keep on going man .. U are firebrand pic.twitter.com/fJs97Kaio9 — ꪀꪖꪜꪗꪖ ( 𝕤𝕙𝕖𝕙𝕟𝕒𝕒𝕫𝕚𝕒𝕟 ) (@MarniNavya) October 26, 2020

Twitterati Blame Jaan For Sara and Shehzad's Exit:

Yes.. the reason of #Nepotism for nomination was invalid......but bcoz of #JaanKumarSanu selfmade singer sara gurupal & self made model shehzad deol were evicted — SAHIL (@SAHIL85311794) October 26, 2020

Rahul Vaidya... A Victim of Nepotism?

#Nepotism #RahulVaidya was the Runner Up of #IndianIdol season 1. He has such an amazing voice still we didnot see him doing any big songs in BW. He has experienced #Nepotism in his life that is why he openly said that. We are with you @rahulvaidya23 Stay Strong.. WE STAND — Bhavin Rajput (@BhavinRajput10) October 26, 2020

A Question to Rahul to Ponder Over:

What's Nepotism? Today #RahulVaidhya said "I hate #Nepotism ..why? Today he is a big star.. When he has his own children...It means he also hate them, cause they are also nepokids. Think, Today we support outsiders , cause they worked hard..so how would u treat their kids?? — Pooja Tyagi (@PoojaTy37613701) October 25, 2020

Nepotism the First Controversy of BB14? We Agree:

The FIRST BIG CONTROVERSY of #BiggBoss14 has started that may trigger discussions: #RahulVaidya nominates #JaanKumarSanu saying that Jaan boasts proudly about #Nepotism However, the Humanity #BB14 online class Gang has ganged up against Rahul for the statement. #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/1Wn3A1f5ED — Don John™ 🦁 (@Don_4all) October 25, 2020

BB14 Partial to Jaan Kumar Sanu?

Now #RahulVaidya will be thrown out of the show... or He will be show in Negative lights. 95% chances this will happen. .@ColorsTV will not digest any stand against #Nepotism #BB14 — Fuddu.Shayar (@FudduShayar) October 25, 2020

Harsh Truths:

Tomorrow Promo #BiggBoss14#RahulVaidya Says its #Nepotism that Jaan Kumar Sanu selected for BiggBoss 14, bcoz He is the son of Kumar Sanu. What You Think, Jaan is nothing Individual? pic.twitter.com/tspLRKOyZc — TIMES OF BIGGBOSS (@TimesofBiggBoss) October 25, 2020

Bigg Boss Using Nepotism For TRP?

#Nepotism Bigboss is using this word to simple get the TRP. Now trp is down people are boycott this show. Using this word to get the people attract towords the show — Manaswini (@ReeneBehera) October 26, 2020

If the on-going nepotism debate in the outside world was not enough, Rahul has successfully stirred the controversy inside the house. Now if Rahul hates nepotism in general or if he hates it because he has been a victim of it, is something that Rahul himself can tell us. We'll be sure to ask him when we get an opportunity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).