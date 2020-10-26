A party was hosted at director-producer Karan Johar’s residence in July 2019 where several leading celebs of Bollywood were seen in attendance. A video from the filmmaker’s house party went viral across social media platforms and it was alleged that the celebs present at the party were consuming drugs. KJo had stated that the allegations made against him are baseless. However, the video went viral once again when the investigation around actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s had started by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). As per latest reports, the filmmaker has been given a clean chit by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as they found no evidence of film stars consuming illegal substance at KJo’s house party. NCB Says No Link Between Drug Probe and Karan Johar's July 2019 Party.

On September 26, the NCB had confirmed that it is not probing the alleged ‘drug party’ video posted by Karan Johar. The agency also clarified saying that their focus is on the drug-related investigation surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There were rumours that KJo might be summoned by the NCB on the house party matter. However, Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director-General had confirmed saying that, “No, there is no connection of that said video with this case.” Bollywood Drug Probe: NCB to Summon Karan Johar Soon, Claims Akali Dal Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The officials at FSL has stated that there has been no drug or illegal substance consumed at Karan Johar’s 2019 house party, reports Bollywood Hungama citing NDTV India. The officials reportedly also revealed that the forensic report confirms that there was no consumption of drugs and no evidence of celebs (who attended the party) were found consuming any illegal substance post inspecting the viral video. The white line as seen in the video was reportedly a reflection of the tube light. In September 2020, Karan Johar had released a statement in which he had mentioned, “No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that i do not consume narcotics and i do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance.”

