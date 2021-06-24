Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): After what will ultimately be a 20-month hiatus, the coming-of-age comedy series 'Sex Education' will be returning for a third season on Friday, September 17.

On Thursday, Netflix released the first look images and premiere date of the hit British comedy series on its Twitter handle. Like the two seasons prior, season 3 will also consist of eight episodes, but with some new faces.

Guest star Jemima Kirke will portray the role of former Moordale student and new headmistress Hope, who "plans to turn Moordale back into the pillar of excellence it's always been," according to People magazine.

In addition, guest star Jason Isaacs, who portrayed Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, portrays Peter Groff, former headmaster Michael Groff's (Alistair Petrie) "more successful and not very modest older brother," who has been hosting the terminated school director at his place, amid separation from his estranged wife Maureen Groff (Samantha Spiro) after a suffocating marriage.

Also, singer/songwriter Dua Saleh will make their acting debut as a recurring star, playing Cal, a "nonbinary student at Moordale, who instantly clashes with Hope's new vision for the school."

Hope's new vision may include new grey school uniforms for all the students, including Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), as seen in Netflix's first photos released on Wednesday. Even Adam (Connor Swindells) appears to be a Moordale student again since he's also wearing the uniform.

In addition, fans can look forward to Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) discovering "feminism, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff," according to the show's synopsis.

Season 2 had also ended with the finale shocker that Jean (Gillian Anderson) is pregnant despite her ex Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) saying he had a vasectomy. (ANI)

